20 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Cabinet Meeting Suspended As Buhari Signs 2018 Budget Today

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget
By Isiaka Wakili

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold today owing to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays that ended on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, explained this in a terse statement yesterday.

The presidential spokesman said the holidays affected the preparation of council memoranda.

"The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold tomorrow (today), Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

"This is due to the Eid-el-Fitr holidays last Friday and yesterday, which affected preparation of Council memoranda," he stated.

This is the second time the cabinet meeting would be called off on a similar ground. On September 6, 2017, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said government could not prepare for the meeting due to Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Adesina also confirmed yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari would sign the 2018 Appropriation Bill at noon today.

Nigeria

