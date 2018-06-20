South Africa: The DA's Great Mayoral Meltdown

analysis

Amid all the noise around the DA's attempts to unseat Patricia de Lille as mayor of Cape Town, there has been less attention paid to what has been happening in other DA-led municipalities. But here's a startling fact: one-fifth of all DA mayors in the Western Cape have lost the confidence of their caucuses over the last year. While the DA might want to point to this as evidence of accountability in action, another perspective might be that the party has a problem with the calibre of its leaders.

There are currently 26 DA mayors in the Western Cape. Over the last year, five have lost the confidence of their caucuses - and have either resigned, or are currently hanging on to their positions by a thread while facing disciplinary charges from the party.

Gone: Matzikama's Rhenda Stephan, Bergrivier's Evert Manuel and Knysna's Eleanor Bouw-Spies. Hanging on: George's Melvin Naik and, of course, Cape Town's Patricia de Lille.

Status uncertain: Knysna's replacement mayor Mark Willemse.

The most dramatic dethroning of a DA mayor to date took place in Knysna in early June 2018, when Bouw-Spies was removed from her position after...