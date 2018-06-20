19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Truck Crashes Into Storm Water Drain Killing Two, Injuring Three

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men were killed and three others injured when the truck they were travelling in crashed into a stormwater drain in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the large truck wedged into the stormwater drain.

"A load of bricks that had been on the back of the truck was spread across the scene. Paramedics found several people scatter around the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Two men had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life and they were declared dead."

One other man was found to be in a critical condition and the other two men sustained moderate injuries.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions," Meiring said.

"Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment."

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

South Africa

Toilets Blocked for Nearly a Year

City of Cape Town blames vandalism for the mess Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.