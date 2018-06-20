South Africa: Truck Crashes Into Storm Water Drain Killing Two, Injuring Three

Two men were killed and three others injured when the truck they were travelling in crashed into a stormwater drain in Umkomaas, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the large truck wedged into the stormwater drain.

"A load of bricks that had been on the back of the truck was spread across the scene. Paramedics found several people scatter around the scene," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Two men had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life and they were declared dead."

One other man was found to be in a critical condition and the other two men sustained moderate injuries.

"Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured man with advanced life support interventions," Meiring said.

"Once treated, the patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment."

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24