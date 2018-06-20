South Africa: 'Rolex Gang' Carjackers Arrested After Shootout With Gauteng Police

Three members of the "Rolex Gang" were apprehended in possession of a stolen vehicle in Modderfontein, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A multi-disciplinary team conducted an intelligence-driven operation, which had been launched earlier this month.

"Today at just 13:00, the operational plan was successfully implemented with assistance from the SAPS Airwing and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Swat members," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili said.

"When the suspects realised that they had been cornered they started shooting at the team and the police responded. Three suspects were arrested at the scene; one sustained injuries during the shootout."

The vehicle, two handguns with ammunition and other items were seized.

An integrated team held surveillance on the movements of the suspects since the hijacking of a vehicle in Alexandra in May.

SAPS Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi said, "Combatting car hijackings, as a category of the trio crimes, is one of our top priorities. This collaborative effort of various law enforcement agencies will, going forward, be incorporated in the normalisation approach that will ensure the sustainability of low levels of serious crime."

