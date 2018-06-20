19 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Rolex Gang' Carjackers Arrested After Shootout With Gauteng Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three members of the "Rolex Gang" were apprehended in possession of a stolen vehicle in Modderfontein, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

A multi-disciplinary team conducted an intelligence-driven operation, which had been launched earlier this month.

"Today at just 13:00, the operational plan was successfully implemented with assistance from the SAPS Airwing and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Swat members," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Murudili said.

"When the suspects realised that they had been cornered they started shooting at the team and the police responded. Three suspects were arrested at the scene; one sustained injuries during the shootout."

The vehicle, two handguns with ammunition and other items were seized.

An integrated team held surveillance on the movements of the suspects since the hijacking of a vehicle in Alexandra in May.

SAPS Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi said, "Combatting car hijackings, as a category of the trio crimes, is one of our top priorities. This collaborative effort of various law enforcement agencies will, going forward, be incorporated in the normalisation approach that will ensure the sustainability of low levels of serious crime."

Source: News24

South Africa

Toilets Blocked for Nearly a Year

City of Cape Town blames vandalism for the mess Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.