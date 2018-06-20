Zimbabwe: Mapeza Promises War in Title Race

Norman Mapeza has promised war in the second half of the season as his high-flying FC Platinum go all out in defence of their Premiership title.

The coach and his men enjoy a six-point cushion at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the marathon.

He, however, concedes that the second half of the season will be tougher.

The FC Platinum players have been given a one-week break before they return to prepare for the start of the second part of the league campaign.

"I think we have done very well, we now go on a one week break and we will come back to keep working hard," said Mapeza. "I know the challenges we are going to face now that we are on top of the log and it is going to be war, and we have to prepare for that.

"It is about mental strength (but) I am happy with the performance of the players so far.

"We have to give the guys a break, you know, since January, the guys never had a break, we started training in January.

"They will get a week break then next Monday, we resume our training and see what happens at the end of the day."

Last year, the platinum miners collected 32 points in the first half of the season and went on to win the league title.

This year, they have 12 points more, managing 44 points from 17 games and look a safe bet to be champions again.

They have already beaten most of their big challengers, including sister club Ngezi Platinum Stars, who had appeared to be the team to beat this season.

Tonderai Ndiraya's men were flying until the champions came to Ngezi and deflated their party with a defeat that disrupted their rhythm and momentum.