Flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir did not mince his words on Tuesday in scathing letter to self-proclaimed general of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna that he published on social media.

The letter was a response to Dr Miguna's attack on the city lawyer after he shared a picture of his meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

"Happy to meet Baba today ... To thank him for what he has done & continues to do for Kenya," Mr Kipkorir had captioned the picture of his meeting with Mr Odinga.

Miguna replied by calling him a 'chauvinistic buccaneer meeting a traitor: nothing refreshing'.

A chauvinistic @JubileePartyK buccaneer meeting a traitor: nothing refreshing.

-- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 19, 2018

That did not go well with Kipkorir who decided to answer back through a letter published on social media. He described Miguna as a loose mouth who could not be trusted with confidential information.

"On my Twitter today, you accused Baba of being a traitor and me a Jubilee buccaneer. Let me answer you briefly. On Baba you are not worthy to hold a candle to him. His sacrifices and patriotism to Kenya is unrivaled by anyone," wrote Kikorir.

He went on to say that the freedom he uses to abuse him courtesy of Mr Odinga's efforts.

"Your cantankerous vituperation against him are like the fart of a pig! You can't revise history. You are incapable of doing it," added Kipkorir.

Kipkorir defended and distanced himself from being a member of any political party, but only expresses his political opinions.

"On my part, I have never belonged to any political party. My only calling is law, I have never profited from any other business other than law. I publish my thoughts and am consistent on them," argued Kipkorir.

He asked Miguna to remain in Canada because Kenya is better without him and unlike him he does not betray confidence.

"You break the very basic rule of legal profession, you betray all secrets, real and imagined."

"You are worse than a harlot, prostitutes don't even betray their customers," noted the lawyer.

Open Letter To Miguna Miguna pic.twitter.com/TDhHvUCopm

- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) June 19, 2018

Miguna was deported twice to Canada has recently been picking Twitter fights with everyone, something which has since irked many.

On Sunday Miguna mocked Mr Odinga after his favorite team in the World Cup Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico.

Miguna linked the loss to the electoral process in the upcoming 2022 general election.