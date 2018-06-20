Kenya: Go for Sicily, Waiguru and Kiunjuri in NYS Probe, Say MPs

Four legislators have named 10 people they say should be investigated over the loss of billions of shillings at the National Youth Service.

The MPs named former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro, current Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki, former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, and Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru as key suspects who should be investigated.

Others are former NYS director Nelson Githinji, his deputy Sam Michuki, police inspector Julius Muia, Petro Kenya Oil chief executive Gor Semelang'o, businessman Ben Gethi, and Peter Gathecha of Petro Oil.

MPs Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Kuria Kimani (Molo) also tabled a list of 40 companies they claimed have benefited from the proceeds of the stolen NYS money through irregular or illegal payment.

40 COMPANIES

Some of the companies include Rayman Company Limited, Rigi and Nana Company Limited, Puma Holdings Limited, Zintech International, Eagle Ciew Merchants Limited, Caldan Enterprises and Kiche Ventures. Others are Out-of-the-Box Company, Reinforce Concrete Technologies, Horizon Limited, Kevman Investsments, Mastery Enterprises, Telenodech Agencies, Chama Holding Limited, and Equip Agencies Limited.

Mr Ali, a former investigative journalist, challenged criminal investigations boss George Kinoti to reveal the owners of the 40 companies and the worth of their business transactions with the NYS.

"If among the owners are State and public officers, then this should be taken very seriously, given the unfair advantages that these people have in getting information to secure tenders for themselves, their partners and family members and a network of corrupt individuals," Mr Ali said.

CURRENT SCANDAL

The MPs want CSs Kiunjuri and Kariuki to be investigated and ordered to shed more light on what happened during their tenure at the Devolution ministry.

They also want current Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru, who was the Devolution CS when the Sh791 million first saga at NYS broke out, investigated in connection with the current scandal. Ms Waiguru yesterday threatened to sue the MPs.

Mr Mwale said the lifestyle audit called by President Uhuru Kenyatta will not amount to anything meaningful if the President does not deal with the big fish directly.

"The President must stop these sideshows and just go for the big fish, who are still walking free," said Mr Mwale.

"As young MPs, we want to take this war on corruption to the doorsteps of those concerned," he said.