The wife of a Harare man who allegedly bashed a STAR FM sportscaster Spencer Banda on Monday nailed her husband during the latter's trial saying he was the one who assaulted the journalist.

Banda was allegedly assaulted by Michael Mawedze who was accusing him of bedding his wife, Sharon.

On Monday, Sharon took it to the witness stand testifying against her husband who is denying the charges arguing that it was his friends who assaulted the complainant.

But Sharon, who is still residing under the same roof with Mawedze, nailed her husband saying he was the perpetrator.

She echoed Banda's testimony saying on the day in question, the presenter came to collect his stockings from her.

Sharon further told court that when they were on their way to her cousin's place, her husband arrived and blocked Banda's vehicle with his car before he disembarked and attacked the radio presenter.

The woman further told court that her husband and his accomplices dragged Banda to a house where there was a source of light as such there could be no issues of mistaken identity.

She also told court that her husband and friends stripped Banda naked confirming photos which circulated on social media soon after the attack.

Mawedze, 41, denied ever laying a hand on Banda saying it was his friends who did so.

He told court that he only broke Banda's car keys after the latter attempted to flee from the scene upon noticing him.

Mawedze said he was angry because Banda tried to escape instead of explaining his case after he caught him with his wife during odd hours of the night.

He said his cars would not have been damaged if he had not tried to flee.

Banda claims he lost his wallet containing US$1,300 and R2,600, a cell phone and a wrist watch during the attack.