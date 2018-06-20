20 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: South Africa Could Provide Wise Counsel On UN Security Council

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Anton Katz

As the country begins its third term as a member of the world body it could do a lot worse than be guided by the foundational values of our constitutional democracy.

South Africa is for the next two years a member of the 15-nation United Nations Security Council. It also has as head of state and head of the national executive a relatively new president. National elections are constitutionally required to be held before 7 August 2019. (The current National Assembly was elected for a five-year term on 7 May 2014, and an election to fill the National Assembly must be held within 90 days after its term expires on 7 May 2019.)

During its membership of the UN Security Council the South African representative in New York may, and probably will, be required to cast votes on serious issues relating security around the world. Indeed the maintenance of worldwide peace and security is a central reason for the existence of the UN.

Many thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, lives depend on...

South Africa

Toilets Blocked for Nearly a Year

City of Cape Town blames vandalism for the mess Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.