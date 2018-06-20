Africa: Iceland, Switzerland Teach Africa Lesson On Team Tactics

It's an all too familiar site. Lionel Messi dropping into midfield to pick up possession, running at opponents and feeding a pass to a team mate on the edge or inside the opposition box.

His intention. To get on the end of the return ball and bury it past the goalkeeper, and run off into celebration.

But Iceland had done their homework and were prepared for this. Each time Messi picked up possession, he at least had two opponents surrounding him. And every time Messi played that ball to a teammate, looking to get that return pass, Iceland were prepared for it. Often blocking the Messi pass or the intended return ball to him from a team mate.

Iceland did this in groups (group tactics) and as a team (team tactics). They were so drilled on this and frustrated Messi all afternoon. You have to wonder whether the other Group D opponents, Croatia and Nigeria were watching.

And speaking of Nigeria, they always seem to play Argentina at the World Cup, don't they? 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014 and now 2018.

The only time Nigeria have qualified for the World Cup and not played Argentina, was in 1998.

And individual tactics were in play for Brazil's Group E opener vs Switzerland. Neymar Jr was the most fouled Brazilian player on the night, by Swiss players. But this was no accident. It was a tact, well planned to frustrate Neymar and to not allow him to get into any rhythm during the game. Every time Neymar got on the ball and attempted to dribble or run with it, there was either a push or a tug from the Swiss players.

And it worked.

*The writer is a three-time winner of the Ugandan League with SC Villa and played in two continental finals (1991 & 1992)