Global auditing giant, KPMG, has suffered another body blow after the UK accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, slammed its tardy auditing standards.

In a report issued on Monday, the Financial Reporting Council, a UK public oversight body aimed at "promoting integrity and transparency" in business, slammed the "unacceptable deterioration" of the quality of KPMG's auditing, performed for some of that country's biggest publicly traded companies.

In the report, the council, in the aftermath of a 2017/18 inspection of KPMG LLP and KPMG Audit PLC, found that the "overall quality of the audits inspected in the year, and indeed the decline in quality over the past five years, is unacceptable and reflects badly on the action taken by the previous leadership, not just on the performance of frontline teams".

The FRC's key concern, the report noted, was "the extent of challenge of management and exercise of professional scepticism by audit teams, both being critical attributes of an effective audit, and more generally the inconsistent execution of audits within the firm".

The overall results of the FRC's review of...