20 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Thompson Re-Elected Zpga President

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association president Garry Thompson was re-elected to lead the association for the next four years after an annual meeting held at Chapman yesterday.

The 50-year-old former television personality was seeking another term of office and was given the green light to lead the association which has been finding it hard to bring sponsors on board.

Thompson was first elected two years ago, taking over from the Day Muyambo-led executive and has managed to bring some tournaments for the players.

"I am so delighted that the guys have given me another opportunity to lead them and I hope we will continue to work well. There is some stability in the country since the new dispensation and I think as golfers we can take advantage of that and engage more sponsors.

"Partnership with some corporates like JM Busha and National Aids Council is good for professional players as they remain competitive.

"We would like to see our players competing in international tournaments and that I am going to advocate for that.

"We have managed to re-engage some partners like Zambezi Tour and the Open Committee which I believe is good for the sport," said Thompson.

The administrator has hailed some new members who have come on board and believes they will take the sport to another level. "We are grateful that the meeting went on well and there are new faces coming on board and that we commend.

"We have William Lake, who retained his treasurer's post, while Simon Katembenuka is now the vice president.

"Julius Kamalizeni is a new committee member and Simon Murungweni also retained his post as a committee member."

ZPGA will brace for a busy schedule in August, following the confirmation of the National Aids Council Pro-Am and the Nasho Kamungeremu Memorial Golf Championship at Royal Harare and Chapman.

