MDC leader Welshman Ncube has reportedly sacked party official Mbuso Siso for allegedly ignoring his directive to withdraw his candidature from a Bulawayo council ward which the former's son is also eying.

Siso, who is party deputy spokesperson, successfully filed for nomination to contest in Ward Two together with Nkanyiso Brezhvev Mathonsi, who is from the same party.

Siso was immediately replaced as spokesperson by the party's Bulawayo provincial chairman, Oscar Ncube.

"Please take note Mbuso Siso is no longer MDC Deputy Secretary for information and publicity. Oscar Ncube is the new deputy, "reads a brief statement from the party's information department.

Siso also confirmed the development in a post on his Facebook page.

"I have been dismissed by Professor Welshman Ncube as the party's deputy national information and publicity secretary all because he attempted to bless his son, Nkanyiso Brezhnev Mathonsi with ward two Bulawayo central seat that was negotiated on my behalf to be the candidate ," wrote Siso.

Siso accused Ncube of trying to create a family dynasty in the party.

"Professor Welshman Ncube should be stopped immediately for his unbecoming behaviour. He is no different with the Mugabe regime which attempted to create a dynasty by imposing his son," he said.