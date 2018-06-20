Namibia: ACC to Quiz NSFAF On Corruption

THE Anti-Corruption Commission says it will consult the board of the national students' fund about fresh allegations of corruption.

The Namibian has seen a 10-page letter written by some workers at the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) about malpractices and possible fraudulent cases at the institution.

ACC director general Paulus Noa confirmed last week that he had received the letter from the employees.

"Before the ACC takes a final decision whether these allegations or some are worth investigating by the commission, we shall first engage the board of the NSFAF to provide us with certain explanations we need," he told The Namibian.

Based on their explanation, he added, the commission may find merits to investigate the allegations, or just some of them.

Noa has over the years played down cases involving prominent people. In some cases, he asked suspects to investigate themselves, and branded some instances as "administrative corruption".

"There are various practices and conduct of certain senior managers at NSFAF that warrant investigations by an authority such as the Anti-Corruption Commission," the letter dated 4 June 2018 said.

One of the allegations in the letter is that senior NSFAF officials were involved in dishing out loans to students in a clandestine manner.

This includes approving loans or grants for people who apply after the deadline, or putting names on the list after the deadline, paying for students whose contracts had expired, or for those who failed some subjects and are supposed to pay for themselves for the repeat year.

The letter furthermore stated that some undeserving students' applications are approved, while other students' applications are accepted for post-graduate funding long after the process had closed.

"It is difficult for anyone with no access to the award system to detect any wrongdoing. Sometimes, students are added to the system after the list has gone through various approval stages," the letter added.

The staff also claimed that there are rumours that some people who have their loans dubiously approved have love affairs with influential senior managers at the NSFAF.

The aggrieved employees thus advised the ACC to ask for certain information, including how countries are allocated among staff at the student care centre, and the approval list for payments from the special considerations committee.

Other documents to be requested should include minutes of each special considerations committee meeting, the list of rates applicable each year, and proof of approvals and emails between the payment unit and the student care centre on special consideration cases.

"The same people who are central to the malpractice of awards and payments are the same people highly favoured by the ministry and by some board members," the employees charged, adding that those favoured are consulted on any matter by the ministry.

Other allegations include the abuse of company resources such as vehicles, or travelling for business-related issues, and not returning with any feedback.

"The ACC is advised of the web of the most influential people at the NSFAF who could conceal or destroy evidence as they have formed a syndicate in the NSFAF," the employees added.

NSFAF board chairperson Jerome Mutumba told The Namibian last week that he had seen a copy of the letter addressed to the ACC.

He said the board had issued its forensic audit this year, and that the suspension of chief executive officer Hilya Nghiwete was linked to their investigations.

Mutumba noted that he had asked Nghiwete to recuse herself as chief executive after allegations were levelled against her.

The chairperson added that the allegations by the NSFAF employees justify the need for the board to continue its investigations.

However, the students' fund's chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Olavi Hamwele, dismissed the letter, adding that it was written by someone who wants to cause "suspicion, disunity and distrust among the workforce".

During a press conference held yesterday, Hamwele did not respond whether the allegations were true or not, but dismissed the contents of the letter.

He added that judging by the allegations, the letter was not written by junior staff as its claims to have been, but comes from a former employee of the institution.

Hamwele further stated that some of the information contained in the letter was selectively presented and were reflections of previous discussions that were held at management platforms, which junior staff members have no access to.

However, he welcomed any ACC investigation of the institution as they have nothing to hide.

"NSFAF management and staff wholeheartedly welcome the investigations commissioned by the current board into the reported maladministration at the institution," he added.

Hamwele also denied claims that staff at the institution are unhappy, saying the staff are given platforms where they can voice their problems.

"Everything is fine at the NSFAF at this point," he said.