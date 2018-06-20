NAMIBIA's Davis Cup tennis campaign in Nairobi, Kenya got off to a great start when they beat Algeria 3-0 in their first match at the Nairobi Club in the Kenyan capital on Monday.

Namibia's top two singles players, Tukhula Jacobs and Jean Erasmus both won their singles matches convincingly in straight sets, and then teamed up to also win the doubles encounter in straight sets.

Erasmus got off to a great start against Mohamed Makhlouf, winning the first set 6-0. He also found little resistance in the second, winning it 6-2 to complete a convincing victory.

Namibia's top ranked player, Jacobs, encountered a bit more resistance from Youcef Rihane but eventually also prevailed in straight sets, winning the match 6-3, 6-4.

Erasmus and Jacobs then teamed up to take on Mohamed and Youcef Ghezal in the doubles and once again won convincingly in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

The results saw Namibia taking an early lead in Pool B, along with the host nation Kenya, who beat Uganda 3-0. The other team in the pool, Mozambique must still open their account.

Namibia's player manager Deon van Dyk said his players showed great character.

"As manager I'll have to say that the guys showed great character today, palming in the 3-0 win, as it was our first match of the tournament and also on clay, which is a surface we are not used to. Furthermore, Algeria is seeded third in the tournament and is always a tough team to play. So I am very pleased that we got off to a good start and it will certainly give us positive momentum going into the rest of the week."

Erasmus said they stuck to their game plan.

"We made it a goal that we wouldn't change the way we were playing for the last two to three weeks, starting from the ITF tournaments that we competed in, in Zimbabwe up to today, even though the tournament is on clay. We just took it to our opponents and were fortunate enough to win most of the points that we set up moving forward. That was our goal and we executed it very well in both the singles and doubles matches."