South Africa: Corruption Fuels Cash-in-Transit Heists

analysis

Cash-in-transit robbery is one of the fastest growing forms of aggravated robbery in South Africa. It poses a significant threat to public safety and South Africa's economy.

What is particularly striking about these robberies is the brazenness of the criminals involved, and the violence associated with them. Equally concerning is the apparent inability of the criminal justice system to stop them.

Against this background, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has made available the most recent statistics on cash-in-transit robberies. The data shows an increase of 110 percent in the past four years - from 179 incidents in 2014 to 376 in 2017.

Although not directly comparable with Sabric figures, the South African Police Service's statistics also show an increase from 119 incidents in 2014/15 to 152 in 2016/17. The police figures are problematic as they are already over a year old, and cover only the period until the end of March 2017. The police use financial...