Zimpapers Correspondent Lovemore Zigara (36) is set to be buried at Mutasa Cemetery in Gweru this afternoon.

The Gweru-based journalist was pronounced dead on arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital after he was involved in a head-on collision on his way to Kwekwe from Gweru on Saturday.

His brother Gift confirmed the burial arrangements.

"He will be buried tomorrow (today) at Mutasa Cemetery. As a family we are saddened by such kind of a sudden death, it is unfortunate my brother died at a very young age.

"We were looking up to him as a family and taking him away from us is a very difficult situation for us as a family," said Gift.

Former Premiership side, Tripple B head coach Peter Manoti, who was in the same car with Zigara, sustained serious injuries.

Doctors said the coach needs at least six months to recover.

Manoti is working on a promising project as head coach of a Central Region Division One outfit, Lesaffre FC, bankrolled by a French firm.

The bulk of his players at Lesaffre are below 20 years.

Club secretary Oscar Chinagana described Zigara's death as unfortunate and said their coach had sustained "very bad" injuries in the crash.

"It is unfortunate to lose such a young life like Zigara and we feel very sorry for his family and the journalism fraternity," he said. I have also learnt that he left behind a very young family, which is also very unfortunate. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Manoti's injury is very bad, it might need a very long time for him to fully recover and continue with his work.

"But we will give him all the necessary support we can so that he gets back to full fitness.

"He had started a very exciting project with our team, we wish him a speedy recovery so that he can continue with his job."

Zigara is survived by his wife Michelle and two sons.