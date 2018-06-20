20 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Matemadanda Slams Dinha

By Daniel Chigunwe

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary-general Cde Victor Matemadanda has lashed out at Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha for bringing the First Family into disrepute by claiming that they had blessed his candidature for Mazowe North Constituency.

Speaking in Bindura at the weekend, Cde Matemadanda said Adv Dinha "was being economical with the truth" and his decision to drag the First Family's into his shenanigans were hypocritical and aimed at tarnishing the Mnangagwas' good social standing.

He said President Mnangagwa was on record condemning corruption and would not go against his word and endorse a losing candidate in the primary elections to represent the party.

"I hear that you have fielded two candidates for the Mazowe North Constituency, with one of them saying I was instructed by the President to stand despite having a winning candidate.

"That person is a sell-out and a hypocrite who knows the truth, but chooses to lie.

"The President is the one who opened the elections, saying everyone must come from the people, yet this guy (Adv Dinha) is going around saying the same President gave him the nod to contest.

"These are the seeds of Satanism. It is the devil himself at work.

"Saying I spent the week with the First Lady who blessed my decision to represent the constituency even after losing, is pure lies. I want this guy to know that our First Lady is different from Grace, who used to delegate Tyson to push her agenda. We don't want people who demean our First Lady.

"That person should withdraw his candidature.

"Tell him that Matemadanda said if you don't want things to turn bad, withdraw immediately, especially when he lies in the name of the First Family," Cde Matemadanda declared.

He said President Mnangagwa would not relent in fighting corruption.

"We are fighting corruption and yet you want to tell the people of Mashonaland Central that we are in fact corrupt. If you were sent to destroy the legacy of President Mnangwagwa, it is you who will live to regret," added Cde Matemadanda.

Efforts to get a comment from Adv Dinha were futile as he was not picking up his mobile phone as well as not responding to texted messages on his phone.

However, Adv Dinha is reported to have written to the provincial leadership through WhatsApp, in a message seen by The Herald, accusing them of conspiring against him.

