20 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Sketch Artist Toni Kuyinu Recreates Falz 'This Is Nigeria'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Toni Kuyinu/Instagram
Toni Kuyinu's sketches Falz 'This is Africa'.
By Njideka Agbo

At a time when the social conscience of the average Nigerian is awakening or better described as being "woke", not a few Nigerians are using their talents to draw attention to the ills of the society.

One of the #Nigeriancreatives, Toni Kuyinu has captured our attention with his graphic illustration of Falz latest and incredulously popular single This is Nigeria.

This is Nigeria has, since its release, garnered a lot of attention among religious bodies, the Nigerian legal system, and the International borders.

Taking the storyline a step further, Canadian based Kuyinu does an incredible work in which its subjects and their stories are not difficult to spot.

Kuyinu is a graduate of Sociology from Obafemi Awolowo University whose profession as a senior risk consultant does not stop him from being a music producer.

He has been involved in several art exhibitions.

Nigeria

Buhari Signs 2018 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriation bill containing the year's federal spending details as… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.