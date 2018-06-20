Nigerian Sketch Artist Toni Kuyinu Recreates Falz 'This Is Nigeria'

Photo: Toni Kuyinu/Instagram

Toni Kuyinu's sketches Falz 'This is Africa'.

At a time when the social conscience of the average Nigerian is awakening or better described as being "woke", not a few Nigerians are using their talents to draw attention to the ills of the society.

One of the #Nigeriancreatives, Toni Kuyinu has captured our attention with his graphic illustration of Falz latest and incredulously popular single This is Nigeria.

This is Nigeria has, since its release, garnered a lot of attention among religious bodies, the Nigerian legal system, and the International borders.

Taking the storyline a step further, Canadian based Kuyinu does an incredible work in which its subjects and their stories are not difficult to spot.

Kuyinu is a graduate of Sociology from Obafemi Awolowo University whose profession as a senior risk consultant does not stop him from being a music producer.

He has been involved in several art exhibitions.