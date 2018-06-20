20 June 2018

Nigeria: We Use Prayers, Not Chickens - Super Eagles Supporters

Super Eagles supporters clubs have refuted a report that they requested permission from the Russian authorities to bring along live chickens while attending the team's matches during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The refutal was made by both the Nigerian Football Supporters Club (NFSC) and Nigerian Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), in separate interviews, According to KweseESPN.

"That is ridiculous," NFSC president Rafiu Ladipo said.

"I have been leading this group for decades, and we have never carried a live chicken into any stadium. The only things we carry are our musical instruments and we pray. Prayer is the only charm we have. Why should we need a chicken? Maybe someone just wants to deceive them [the Russians]."

The Super Eagles in Group D, will next meet Iceland on Friday.

The Eagles lost their opening match against Croatia on Saturday by 2-0.

Hopes that they would qualify for the Round of 16 would only be realised if they are able to beat Iceland and also Argentina, their last match.

Last week, news reports quoted Andrei Ermak, Kaliningrad minister of culture, of denying permission to the Eagles supporters to bring live chickens into the stadium, where Eagles was eventually beaten by Croatia.

"Our information centre MCH-2018 receives a lot of various questions: fans from Nigeria asked if it's possible to go to the stadium with a chicken, it's their symbol, the chickens are seen with them at all matches.

"We told them that it's by no means possible to come with a live chicken," Ermak, told Russia's Interfax news agency.

"If the Nigerians are rooting for their team in other places, we will of course advise them where the chicken can be bought," he added.

