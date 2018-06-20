19 June 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: NA Environment Select Committee Tours Kanifing Municipality

Tagged:

Related Topics

By AWA B. Bah

The National Assembly (NA) Select Committee on the Environment, continued with their visit to mining sites and environmental hot spots during the course of last week. As part of its mandate, the NA select committee on the environment is assigned to assess environmental challenges and make recommendations to Government.

Abuko/Fajikunda Gully

On day four, the Committee visited the Kanifing Municipal Council. The committee during their visit of the Municipality, went to Bakoteh Dumpsite, Kuto Steam and Bridge, Dippa Kunda Chupe town, Latrikunda Sabiji Dumpsite, Bundung Nema stream and Abuko / Fajikunda Gully. The committee engaged local authorities of the dumpsites visited and called for greater effort in waste management and environmental protection.

After a detailed interaction with those assigned to manage and look after the dumpsites, the NAMs assured them that the issues raised will be tabled before the National Assembly and Government for consideration; that waste management remains a big challenge in the country, despite efforts both at the national and international levels. They called for the need for waste to be properly managed and expressed disappointment with the local authorities

Sainey Touray and Suwaibou Touray, both members of the committee, called on the Municipal Councils to adhere to their promise and desist from encouraging illegal dumping especially in public spaces. They advised residents of the Municipality to also desist from dumping at random. The committee urged the public to take the responsibility of maintaining and managing public places clean.

Gambia

Clashes Over Sand Mining Kill Two

A long-standing dispute over sand mining spawned violent clashes Monday in Gambia, with two people killed and others… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.