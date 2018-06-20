20 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kenny Blaq Returns With 'Oxymoron II' Comedy Show

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Otolorin Kehinde, a music-comedian popularly known as Kenny Blaq, has announced a date for the 2018 edition of his comedy show.

Following the successful debut of the first edition tagged 'Oxymoron: X-Files', Blaq says he is set to return to with 'Oxymoron II: The Rush' on July 29.

The comedy show is billed to take place at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The humour merchant noted in a statement that the planning for the show has been ongoing for months and the bar will be raised higher in comparison to the previous edition.

He said, "We have been working on this event behind the scene for a few months now. The plan is to raise the bar higher and deliver total and original entertainment and art to Nigerians. We won't disappoint come July 29th by the grace of Almighty God."

Last year, 'Oxymoron: X-Files' was adjudged the best comedy show of the year at the Naija FM Comedy Awards.

KennyBlaq is currently running the campaign "The Oxymoron of Kennyblaq", which is aimed at revealing his multifaceted talents, which he says is not limited to being a standup comic act exclusively.

Blaq's show, like his style of comedy, is popular for its peculiarity, featuring a mix of dance, comedy and music.

Nigeria

Buhari Signs 2018 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriation bill containing the year's federal spending details as… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.