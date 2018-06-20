Nigeria: Kenny Blaq Returns With 'Oxymoron II' Comedy Show

Otolorin Kehinde, a music-comedian popularly known as Kenny Blaq, has announced a date for the 2018 edition of his comedy show.

Following the successful debut of the first edition tagged 'Oxymoron: X-Files', Blaq says he is set to return to with 'Oxymoron II: The Rush' on July 29.

The comedy show is billed to take place at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The humour merchant noted in a statement that the planning for the show has been ongoing for months and the bar will be raised higher in comparison to the previous edition.

He said, "We have been working on this event behind the scene for a few months now. The plan is to raise the bar higher and deliver total and original entertainment and art to Nigerians. We won't disappoint come July 29th by the grace of Almighty God."

Last year, 'Oxymoron: X-Files' was adjudged the best comedy show of the year at the Naija FM Comedy Awards.

KennyBlaq is currently running the campaign "The Oxymoron of Kennyblaq", which is aimed at revealing his multifaceted talents, which he says is not limited to being a standup comic act exclusively.

Blaq's show, like his style of comedy, is popular for its peculiarity, featuring a mix of dance, comedy and music.