20 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Writer Shortlisted for UK's Biggest Literary Prize Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

A Nigerian writer, Anietie Isong, has been shortlisted for the Betty Trask, McKitterick, Tom-Gallon and Somerset Maugham awards alongside 21 other authors.

The Society of Authors made the announcement on June 13.

Anietie is shortlisted for the McKitterick Prize, for his debut novel, Radio Sunrise.

The McKitterick Prize is awarded to a first novel by a writer over 40.

The four prizes will be awarded at The Authors' Awards on July 19, in London, a unique night of riches with all the awards judged by authors for authors.

The event will also see the UK's biggest literary fund of more than £98,000 awarded to established and emerging writers of fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

Frances Fyfield, a McKitterick judge says of Radio Sunrise: "A small volume, staying long in the imagination, with the huge backdrop of a young, utterly likeable Nigerian journalist trying to live a life and get ahead. Lovely, simple first-person narrative of youthful manhood, getting it wrong, getting it right, learning on the hoof. Makes the reader long to meet him, while engendering both hope and despair for the society he inhabits, all enlivened by humour. "

The award has rewarded the early works of some of today's most prominent literary figures such as Zadie Smith, Seamus Heaney, Helen Dunmore, Hari Kunzru, Carol Ann Duffy and Mark Haddon.

Anietie has worked as a journalist, speechwriter and public relations manager in the UK and in Nigeria. His writing has also received some awards, including a Commonwealth Short Story Award and the Remember Oluwale Writing Prize. He recently completed a PhD in New Media and Writing at De Montfort University, Leicester.

The judges for each award, including Joanne Harris, Samantha Shannon, Frances Fyfield, Abir Mukherjee, Irenosen Okojie, Jen Campbell and Paul Bailey, were impressed by the 'compelling, sophisticated, original and emotionally charged' writings of the shortlisted authors.

They say the stories take the reader from the landscapes of rural and urban Britain and on to the streets of Cairo, Cape Town, Australia and beyond, via themes of grief, love, justice, family and revolution.

The Society of Authors' Awards is the UK's biggest literary prize fund and has, since 1943, grown to celebrate poetry, fiction and non-fiction.

A collection of eight prizes, uniquely run by authors for authors and shared each year between more than 20 writers, the Authors' Awards reward, empower and bring recognition to writers at every stage of their careers.

Nigeria

Buhari Signs 2018 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 appropriation bill containing the year's federal spending details as… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.