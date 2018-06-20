Cameroon: Noise Pollution Rife in Douala

The sources of noise are varied ranging from the landing and taking off of planes, vehicles hooting passing through, publicity vans and bars.

The noise in Douala emanates from several sources that have come to be identified with the city. For neighbourhood near the airport like Bonapriso, Ngangue, Elf, Village and Bonanjo, the main source of noise is from planes landing and taking off at the Douala international airport and this noise goes on late into the night making newcomers to such quarters to find it difficult to sleep at night.

However, the main source of noise in Douala is from the hooting of vehicles especially taxis. It is customary that taxi men in Douala speak with the horn. « Peeep! » when looking for a passenger and when he is agreed with the destination of the passenger, he horns again « Peep! » besides horning impatiently when caught up in traffic or obstructed by another vehicle.

Another major source of noise pollution is publicity associated with music. The tendency with most businesses in Douala especially those in the telecommunications and betting sectors, recourse to playing music at very loud volumes and have young girls dance to attract customers.

There are also mobile publicity vans either announcing the coming of a major event in the economic capital or advertising products such "savon moringa; dental cures or traditional cure for sexual and reproduction ailments or even some conventional products. Closely linked to this is the issue of bars. Drinking seems to be the favourite sport in Douala and bar tenders have come to the realization that drinking goes with music. As such they blast music at the top of the volume all day long so as to attract customers.

Besides the music played in bars and other public places, there is music played by individuals in their homes. Some people, especially young men like playing music at very loud volumes in the quarters just to attract attention. Sometimes it takes a suddenly failure in power for people to realize how rowdy the atmosphere was.

The noise is of a different kind around motor parks and markets as here the main source is that of loaders or hawkers shouting at the top of their voices to attract commuters or advertise their product. Some of them, especially those hawking USB keys; power banks; chargers and other assorted devices, have come up with recordings which they play on megaphones to avoid them the pain of repetition.

It is worthy to note that noise pollution is against the law and one needs the authorisation of public authorities to disturb the peace of the city dwellers. Experts say noise contributes to stress and living in a noise free environments makes for a healthy living. It is high time, public authorities should do something the curb the surge of urban noise pollution.