20 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Morale Booster for Zimbabwe Defence Forces

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Officials from a Chinese company met Vice President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday and deliberated on how conditions of service of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces could be improved, particularly in the area of accommodation.

Speaking after meeting the delegation from the CNBM International E-Commerce Corporation in Harare yesterday, VP Chiwenga, who is also Minister of Defence, said the ZDF and CNBM enjoyed cordial relations.

He said the visit by the delegation was aimed at exploring areas of further cooperation.

"They have been looking at what they can do to our Defence Forces and how we can build those relations further and this is why they are here," said VP Chiwenga.

CNBM general manager Mr Kent Ma said they were excited to work with the Defence Forces in rebuilding the economy of Zimbabwe.

"We are happy that we have a chance to do something for Zimbabwe's economy," he said.

"We are also happy to cooperate with the CDF (Commander Defence Forces) and I think it will be a long-term cooperation and beneficial for the Zimbabwe people."

The relationship between CNBM and the ZDF dates back to 2013 when the two institutions signed an agreement on strategic cooperation and reached a consensus on construction of military housing projects.

The CNBM has successfully worked on similar housing projects in Zambia and has shown interest in working with African countries, particularly those along China's Belt and Road Initiative.

A number of Chinese firms have expressed interest in investing in Zimbabwe.

Recently, a 60-member delegation of Chinese government and private business organisations from Zhejiang Province visited Zimbabwe to explore business opportunities.

Zimbabwe

More Electoral Violence in Opposition Than Ruling Party - Watchdog

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has recorded a surprise high number of intra-party political violence cases within the… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.