Zimbabwe: Harare City Star in Hit-and-Run Accident

Harare City midfielder Moses Muchenje was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the city on Monday evening that left him with a badly bruised ankle.

The former CAPS United skipper was hit by a kombi which sped off from the scene at around 6pm along Simon Mazorodze Road near Mbare. He had to spend the night at Belvedere Medical Centre where he had a scan before he was discharged yesterday morning.

Although the medical report shows the player did not sustain major internal injuries, Muchenje could take more than three weeks to fully recover.

In a statement yesterday, the club's chairman Alois Masepe wished the midfielder a speedy recovery.

"As Harare City Football Club, we are saddened by the injury sustained by one of our players, Moses Muchenje, after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday evening," said Masepe.

"He was treated and discharged at Belvedere Medical Centre and we are glad he did not suffer life nor career threatening injuries.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and it is the club's fervent hope that he recovers well in time for the resumption of the league marathon."

Muchenje's injury is the latest setback for Mark Harrison's side after the midfielder's partner and club captain, Tendai Samanja, suffered a recurrent ankle knock in the team's 3-0 victory over Yadah Stars at Rufaro on Sunday.

Harrison, who has taken advantage of the mid-season break to visit his ailing mother in London, has enough replacements in his armoury who include the likes of Learnmore Muyambo and Hastings Chapusha.

Meanwhile, Masepe says his executive is surprised by how the Harare City technical team have managed to turn the team's fortunes around.

"We expected the team to struggle, but we have done well in terms of performance against other teams in the league.

"We are actually surprised as an executive because we were looking for life in Division One. But, thanks to the guys, thanks to the technical team. I think the technical set-up was our biggest let-down over the years. We had a good vision, but good vision requires the right material.

"And I think we had some deficiencies at technical level. Now I think we have a technical team that fits with our vision and you can see that with the results on the ground.

"Our performance in the first half speaks for itself."