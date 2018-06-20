The family of former opposition leader and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, John Zenasi Ungapake (JZU)Tembo has refuted rumors circulation on social media that JZU is dead.

Born in 1932, Tembo is no longer in active politics having served for years as president of the MCP. He was succeeded by Reverend Dr. Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections in which President Peter Mutharika emerged victorious.

Heartless people on social media has been spreading rumours that JZU has died.

However, his family said Tembo was at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

They had been forced to refute the rumours after it caused "panic" to the relations and friends .

JZU is in good health, said a statement from the family , adding that on Tuesday he spent time watching the World Cup matches live on television.

Malawians are asked to ignore the rumor as JZU is alive.