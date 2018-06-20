20 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: JZU Tembo Family Refutes Death Rumors By Heartless People

Tagged:

Related Topics

The family of former opposition leader and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, John Zenasi Ungapake (JZU)Tembo has refuted rumors circulation on social media that JZU is dead.

Born in 1932, Tembo is no longer in active politics having served for years as president of the MCP. He was succeeded by Reverend Dr. Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections in which President Peter Mutharika emerged victorious.

Heartless people on social media has been spreading rumours that JZU has died.

However, his family said Tembo was at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

They had been forced to refute the rumours after it caused "panic" to the relations and friends .

JZU is in good health, said a statement from the family , adding that on Tuesday he spent time watching the World Cup matches live on television.

Malawians are asked to ignore the rumor as JZU is alive.

Malawi

UN Clarifies On Funding to Civil Society for Elections

The United Nations (UN) offices in Lilongwe have swiftly reacted to reports that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.