Thousands of Malawians on Tuesday gathered in Area 47, Lilongwe to pay last respects to one of Malawi's most decorated millitary official, Brigadier General Chinjala Rtd who passed away in the early hours of Monday at Kamuzu Barracks hospital after long bout with cancer.

Chinjala was one of longest serving senior officers in the military service.

Both serving and retired senior officers were among thousands that bid farewell to the fallen soldier.

Among notable faces were Major General Namathanga, Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, General Henry Odillo retired, General Leonard Maulana retired, General Msonthi retired, and Energy Minister Aggrey Masi.

His body was taken to Kamwendo, Mchinji for burial on Wednesday.