20 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Thousands Pay Last Respects to Brigadier General Chinjala

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of Malawians on Tuesday gathered in Area 47, Lilongwe to pay last respects to one of Malawi's most decorated millitary official, Brigadier General Chinjala Rtd who passed away in the early hours of Monday at Kamuzu Barracks hospital after long bout with cancer.

Chinjala was one of longest serving senior officers in the military service.

Both serving and retired senior officers were among thousands that bid farewell to the fallen soldier.

Among notable faces were Major General Namathanga, Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, General Henry Odillo retired, General Leonard Maulana retired, General Msonthi retired, and Energy Minister Aggrey Masi.

His body was taken to Kamwendo, Mchinji for burial on Wednesday.

Malawi

UN Clarifies On Funding to Civil Society for Elections

The United Nations (UN) offices in Lilongwe have swiftly reacted to reports that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.