Sierra Leone: ACC Boss Refuses to Comment On 'Special Leave'

Commissioner of the country's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has refused to comment on his indefinite 'special leave' announced by the government last Thursday, June 14.

The reason for Ady Macauley's indefinite leave was not made clear in a letter sent to him from State House, but sources say he has had an inconvenient and awkward working relationship with the new Sierra Leone People's Party's (SLPP) administration.

His forced leave came after the commission filed sealed indictments against certain individuals implicated in the corruption scandal that rocked last year's pilgrimage to Mecca, with senior members of the former Ernest Bai Koroma administration implicated.

However, in a telephone interview with Concord Times, Mr. Macauley said: "I cannot comment on it now. When I am ready, I will inform you."

Mr. Macauley was appointed by former President Koroma in March 2016 to spearhead the country's anti-graft agency and ensure that the society is free from corrupt individuals.

Since he assumed office, the anti-graft czar paid more attention to chasing those involved in petty corruption rather than going after the 'big fish'.

There have been lots of criticisms from some sections of the public and civil society organisations as to his style of fighting corruption, with some saying that like his immediate Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and mentor, he didn't do quite enough fight graft.

In an interview with this reporter last December, Mr. Macauley noted that petty corruption is just as destructive as large-scale and organised corruption.

However, while he went after low level officials like teachers, traffic wardens and police officer, Macauley failed to indict any high level officials allegedly involved in graft until few days to his 'special leave'.