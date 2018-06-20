Sierra Leone: Chernoh Maju Bah Remanded for Wounding

One Chernoh Maju Bah is currently standing trial at the Ross Road High Court No.1 before Judge Alfred Tommy Ganda and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Bah was charged with three counts of wounding with intent, wounding to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offense Against the Person Act of 1861.

According to the particulars of offence presented in court, the accused person on 26th August, 2016, in Freetown wounded and assaulted Alusine Samura.

Testifying before the Judge, Sergeant Augustine Batima Johnny, attached to the Adelaide Street Police Station, recalled that on 26th August 2016, while on duty at the Central Police Division in Freetown an Operational Security Division officer James Kanu and the complainant arrested the accused person and brought him to the police station.

He said the complainant made a statement while the matter was assigned to him for investigation.

He added that he issued a medical request form to the complainant and took a snapshot of him.

He told the judge that the medical request form was returned to him and on the 27th August 2016, he obtained statement from the complainant.

"I and Sgt. Mohamed Sesay questioned and cautioned the accused in Krio and it was recorded in English. At the conclusion of the interview, I read it over to him and he admitted to be correct," he stated.

He continued that the accused signed his statement by affixing his right tomb print and that the process was witnessed by Sgt. Mohamed Sesay.

Sgt. Johnny told the Judge that on 28th August, 2016, he charged the accused with three counts of wounding with intent, wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offense Against the Person Act of 1861.

Meanwhile, the picture of the complainant was tendered as exhibit A, while the medical request form was tendered as exhibit B, and the statement of the accused was marked as exhibit C1-5.

The matter is prosecuted by State Counsel Momoh J. Lansana, while the accused was represented by Legal Aid Lawyer Batilo Tholley.

The matter continues on 21st June, 2018.