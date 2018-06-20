Sierra Leone: NRA Chief Honoured in His Home Town

The township of Jojoima was on Sunday, 17th June, full to capacity when the new Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority (NRA) was officially presented to the people by Resident Minister East Hon. Andrew Fatoma.

Dr. Samuel Jibao and other stakeholders from Kenema, Kailahun, Kono and Freetown converged at the township of Jojoima to celebrate his appointment as the new NRA boss, who many referred to as 'industrious son of the township'.

Traditional dancers and singers were in full gear to entertain guests in honor of their brother.

"We are pleased that President Julius Maada Bio appointed our brother as the Commissioner General of NRA. This shows that our support for the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) did not go in vain. The president has respect for professionals. Our brother has been able to educate himself and we are confident that he will perform in his new position," youth leader Amara Ganawa said.

Jojoima is one of the deprived communities in Kailahun district. The township became popular during the war as it was used as a spring board for the Revolutionary United Front RUF to attack major towns and villages within the district.

"I am heartened by the welcome given to me today by my people. I don't want to promise for anything but this community has been deprived for a very long time and collectively we can develop our community. As a professional, I want to work very hard to improve the revenue base of the state because the president and every Sierra Leonean have reposed confidence in the NRA to generate revenue. I am willing and determine to carry out that responsibility. This is our country and we have to work in the interest of our people and the country as a whole," Dr. Jibao said