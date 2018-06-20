Sierra Leone: PFMICP Donates ICT Equipment to Information Ministry

A representative of the Public Financial Management Improvement and Consideration Project (PFMICP), a World Bank project under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MoFED), has donated ICT items to the Ministry of Information and Communication.

Amos Lansana said the equipment was meant to enhance openness of resources and information to the public.

"The Ministry of Information and Communication is basically the host of the architecture of information. We thought there should be a test environment in the ministry wherein everything related to the open data portal could be tested, and people will be trained on how to navigate the data portal," Mr. Lansana said.

He said the donation was a pilot project which would serve as a hub where people in different ministries in need to learn how to navigate the open data portal will come to have a firsthand encounter.

'The ministry's technical people will be abreast with the issues and be in a better position to address the issues of the open data portal,' he said.

Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Swaray, lauded the initiative of the PFMICP in highlighting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.

He said President Julius Maada Bio, in his last address to parliament, spoke about the need for a unified messaging system (UMS)- a portal that will promote transparency and accountability in government.

Mr. Swaray said: "Government wants to push further the boundary of accountability through data. We remain committed to opening governance. I will like to assure you that we will provide the necessary enabling teste environment. And I want to use this opportunity to enjoin my colleagues in other ministries, departments and agencies to make the best use of this project. This is a pilot project and we have to make sure it works at all means necessary."

The minister said the equipment were in safe hands and would be used for their intended purpose.