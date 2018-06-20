18 June 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Minister of Foreign Affairs Signs Over U.S.$44 Million Grant With U.S. Govt.

In a bid to broaden and bolster economic and technical cooperation between the United States of America and the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Alie Kabba, has signed two assistance and development objective grant agreements to the tune of 44.420M USD between the United States of America acting through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Republic of Sierra Leone at a signing ceremony held at the Directors conference room in the Ministry, Tower Hill, Freetown, according to a release last week.

The agreements which were signed by USAID Mission Director for Guinea and Sierra Leone, Barbara Dickerson, for and on behalf of the US Government, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Alie Kabba, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone and witnessed by the USAID Country Coordinator, Khadijat Mojidi, stipulates that the U.S Government through USAID agrees to provide to the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone a grant assistance in the amount of 8,893,448 to improve the Agricultural and Food security situation of the Sierra Leonean population, the rehabilitation of the National Stadium project and support to the Agricultural sector and 35, 527,314 US dollars to advance democratic governance and economic growth.

In her brief remarks before the signing of the agreement, the USAID Country Coordinator, Khadijat Mojidi, gave a brief historical background on U.S assistance to Sierra Leone since 1961 in enhancing political stability, achieve food security and strengthen democratic governance through targeted assistance to key sectors such as education, health and agriculture. She also highlighted some of the assistance provided during the civil war and the Ebola outbreak, including humanitarian and emergency assistance, reintegration and reconciliation, Ebola emergency response and investing in the country's post Ebola recovery.

