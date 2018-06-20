Sierra Leone: Audit Report 2016 - No Contract Agreement for Erection of Mobile Mast On Top of Youyi Building

The 2018 Audit General report has disclosed that there was no contract agreement for the erection of mobile companies' masts on the roof top of Youyi building.

The report notes that five mobile companies, including Airtel, Africell, Smart, Comium and Datatel all erected their masts on the roof top of the nine storey building without any agreement submitted for audit inspection.

The report further observed that only Smart Mobile Company made rental payment for its mast in the sum of Le32 million over a four-year period from 2012 to 2016, adding that there was no evidence to ascertain whether that amount was the actual fee that should have been paid for the said period.

"Although Comium and Datatel mobile companies had ceased operations, their masts were not dismantled from the building," the report states.

The Auditor-General further recommended that the professional head in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure should ensure that those anomalies are corrected with immediate effect, and ordered the mobile companies pay their outstanding amounts within 15 days upon receipt of the report.

The report also recommended that the professional head at the works ministry should ensure that Comium and Datatel mobile companies remove their masts from the building within 15 days of the report.

In an official response, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works stated that they were concerned and that they have written letters to the five mobile companies inviting them to a meeting to resolve the matter, adding that the issue will be settled according to the recommendations.

But on the contrary, the Auditors commented that a copy of the letter written to the mobile companies to meet and resolve the matter was not submitted for verification and that the amounts owed by the mobile companies had not been recovered, thus the issue remains unresolved.

The report also states that the physical verification of Youyi Building and its environs revealed that there was regular breakdown of the elevator in the east wing of the building while the one at the west wing had been out of use for over a year without repairs.

"There was no maintenance contract for the elevators," the report states, adding that stairs and corridors inside the building are not properly kept as cleaning was irregular.

The Auditor-General's report recommended that the Permanent Secretary should ensure that the elevators are repaired to avoid further damage, with a maintenance contract developed and signed for the elevators within 15 days of receipt of the report.

The report also recommends that the Permanent Secretary should ensure regular monitoring of the building with unannounced visits to check the cleaning status of Youyi Building.

In his official response, the Permanent Secretary said: "This was as a result of the contract agreement with the present contractor, Mr. Klin, which has expired, and that the Ministry is presently on the procurement process for the award of another contract to a successful bidder which will help to curb the sanitation issue at Youyi Building and its environs".