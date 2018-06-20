19 June 2018

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Husband Testifies Against Brother in-Law in Murder Trial

By Victoria Saffa

Prosecution Witness No.6, Abdul Kabia, yesterday testified against his brother in-law, Ibrahim Sorie Kamara, before Judge Alfred Tommy Ganda at the Ross Road High Court No.1.

The accused on 22nd June 2015 at Joe Town, Waterloo, allegedly murdered Edward Bangura and wounded Marie Soko Kamara.

He was charged with two counts of murder and wounding with intent.

The witness told the court in his evidence-in-chief that the accused person is the younger brother of his wife and that he recalled on 22nd June 2015 while relaxing in his room, he overheard a neighbour shouting that the accused was killing someone.

"I immediately got up from my bed and ran outside and I met the accused slashing the body of my wife (Marie Soko Kabia) with a cutlass and I also saw my grandchild, (Edward Bangura) lying helplessly on the floor in a pool of blood," he said.

He told the judge that he chased the accused person who attempted to flee and brought him to the Bassa Town Police Post, adding that the police later referred them to the Waterloo Police Station where he subsequently made statement.

"My wife and grandchild were given a medical request form. I took both of them to the Emergency hospital at Goderich. On our arrival, the doctor told me that my grandchild was dead," he testified.

The witness said he took the corpse to Connaught hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the medical report was tendered in court as exhibit C.

The matter is prosecuted by State Counsel Momoh J. Lansana, while the accused was represented by Legal Aid Lawyer Batilo Tholley.

The accused was remanded and the matter adjourned to 21st June 2018.

