Sierra Leone: Man, 21, Remanded for Wounding With Intent

Magistrate Santigie Bangura, presiding at the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No 1, yesterday (18th June) remanded 21-year-old Mohamed Issa Turay for wounding with intent.

The accused was charged with three counts of wounding with intent, wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 47 of the Offense Against the Person Act of 1861.

The prosecution alleges that on Thursday, 7 June, 2018, at Sackvilla Street in Freetown, the accused wounded Kadijah Jariatu Bangura with intent to do her grievous bodily harm, and that on the same date and time, he maliciously wounded and assaulted the complainant in a manner occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Associate prosecutor Alhaji Kamara pleaded with the magistrate to adjourn the matter, stating that the complainant was not in good health to testify in court as a result of the injuries she had sustained.

The matter is prosecuted by Inspector I.G. Fofanah, while the accused had no legal representation.

Magistrate Bangura adjourned the matter to 25th June.