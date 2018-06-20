Nigeria: Skepta Teams Up With Wizkid to Share 'Bad Energy'

English grime rapper of Nigerian descent, Skepta (real name, Joseph Junior Adenuga), is teaming up with one of Nigeria's finest music exports, Wizkid, to unlock a new banger titled "Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)".

The track was released following an announcement on Twitter by Skepta in May which got fans and music lovers excited for the release.

"Bad Energy" is also a follow up to his highly accepted singles christened "Pure Water" which was released in May and also a collaborative track with YBNL boss Olamide titled "Sheevita Juice".

Skepta and Wizkid's musical journey have both been mutually beneficial for both artistes as he (Skepta's) fan-base in Nigeria became more prominent.

Also, Wizkid's relationship with Drake and Nike were purported results of his relationship with Skepta.

In 2015, the trio - Wizkid, Skepta and Drake broke the internet with the release of a remix to Wizkid's heavyweight single "Ojuelegba".