20 June 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chande Considering Wanderers Return This Week

By Green Muheya

Be Forward Wanderers want-away winger Jaffalie Chande is considering a possible return to Lali Lubani Road this week.

Chande demanded to be released by the Nomads at the start of the season when he still had a year remaining on his contract, a move that was turned down by the Nomads.

The player confimed that he has met a Nomads delegation led by team manager Stevie Madeira at his Mitundu home in the outskirts of Lilongwe and is considering return to the club.

"We had good discussions and if all goes well I will be back to the club this week," he said,

Nomads' chairperson Gift Mkandawire confirmed they have been in touch with the player.

Chande has reportedly set condition that Wanderers pay him his salary for the past three to four months.

He also demanded an assurance that there would be no bad blood between him and some senior players.

