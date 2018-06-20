Nigeria: Burna Boy Signs Deal With Universal Music

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has signed a music publishing deal with Universal Music, USA.

The announcement of this new stride was made in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

The deal comes months after he released his last studio album "Outside" which has been getting rave reviews ever since its release in January under Atlantic Records.

According to the statement, the deal will give him the privilege to manage his songs and ensure he receives all the royalties from the back end as he is entitled to.

"This deal will also seek and issue licenses for Burna's work. This is, of course, in addition to administrative duties, tracking, exploitation of copyrights, and collection of monies generated from the exploitation of those copyrights," the statement read.

The new deal also comes after Burna Boy enjoyed benefits off the confusion stirred by the release of America hip-hop star, Kanye West's eight studio album "Ye".

Burna Boy's "Ye" which became an instant hit is currently a fan-favourite off his "Outside" album.

The conflicting title however became a bonus for Burna Boy as his single kept showing up on major streaming platforms, especially on iTunes when fans searched for Kanye's album.

Burna Boy is currently on his 'Life on the Outside' tour in the U.S.