Rwanda: Roberto Oliveira - Rayon Sports Appoint the Brazilian as Head Coach

Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo having a brief introductory chat with the players after a training session.

Rwandan champions Rayon Sports have appointed Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo as their new first-team head coach, replacing Ivan Minneart who is set to be assigned as the club's football academy coach.

The 57-year old signed a one-year contract on Tuesday morning before driving to meet players at the team's training facility in Nzove, Gasabo district.

The former Angola national team coach is expected to lead the Blues' first training session on Wednesday (tomorrow) before they play away to Espoir FC in Rusizi district on Thursday.

The former Brazil international previously spent two seasons Angola's Atlético Sport Aviação.

While announcing his appointment on Tuesday via the club's official Twitter handle, Rayon Sports tweeted,"@rayon_sports have confirmed the appointment of Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo as a new head coach for the end of this season and upcoming one... He previously spent two seasons with Atlético Sport Aviação from #Angola."

The signing of Roberto counteracted early reports suggesting that embattled Rayon Sports would appoint Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser, another Brazilian national, as new head coach.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports bounced from APR's 2-1 defeat last Friday at Amahoro National Stadium to humiliate Gicumbi 4-0 on Monday night at Kigali Stadium.

Cameroonian forward Christ Mbondi netted opener in the 33rd minute before Malian striker Ismaila Diarra added another three goals to mark his first hat-trick this season.

Who is Oliveira?

Born on June 22, 1969 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo, also known as Robertinho, is a Brazilian football manager and former player. As a player, Robertinho played at both professional and international levels as a striker.

Robertinho played club football for various sides in Brazil, Portugal and Switzerland. He earned one international cap for Brazil on 25 September 1980, against Paraguay.

Tactician Oliveiro started his coaching career in 1995 at Grössembacher shortly after announcing his retirement from professional football as a player at the same club.

Ever since, he went on to coach as many as eighteen different football clubs in different countries in; Latin America, Asia and Africa.