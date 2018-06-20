Kenya: Tusker Unveil Hefty Simbas Sponsorship

Nairobi — Kenya Breweries Limited through their brand Tusker on Wednesday morning unveiled a Sh53mn two-year sponsorship for the national rugby 15’s side that will see their brand plastered on the national team jersey up to the end of the 2019 season.

This comes as an early gift for the Simbas who start their Africa Gold Cup campaign against Morocco on Saturday with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) having earlier said they might be forced to pull the team out of the tournaments due to lack of cash.

“We are glad to unveil this partnership today with Tusker who have been our long term partners and we hope that we will bring success with it. We are not in very good times now but through their support we are able to keep our programs running,” KRU Director of Rugby Thomas Odundo said.

Tusker’s Marketing Manager Christine Mwaura said; “We are glad to come back to sponsoring our rugby 15s team. Tusker has been associated with Kenyan sports for a long time.”

She added; “We are very excited with this deal which is part of a partnership we have with KRU where we have given Sh53mn in cash to be disbursed every quarter. We will look at negotiating for a new contract at the end of this deal next year.”

Meanwhile, Odundo refused to comment whether or not the Union is still contemplating withdrawing the Sevens team from the World Cup to be staged in San Francisco, USA next month.

The Union in a statement last week had threatened such action due to lack of finances, saying the government was yet to remit any cash to help run the national teams having earlier paid up Sh30mn of a Sh124mn budget presented.

“There are still negotiations and talks going on around that and I think the CEO is at a better position to answer that,” an evasive Odundo said.