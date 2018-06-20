20 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: PS Kipsang, Swazuri in Hot Soup Over Sh3 Billion Ruaraka School Land

By John Kamau and Mutuma Mathiu

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri, and a good part of the leadership of NLC will likely face charges over a Sh3.3 billion land transaction.

In a strong move by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, 25 suspects have been lined up for charges relating to the purchase of land in Nairobi by the ministry of Education for which it paid Sh1.5 billion four months ago, with the balance being transferred to this year's budget.

According to Nation sources, the charges will range from conspiracy and wilful failure to breach of trust, money laundering, fraud, and abuse of office.

Detectives have been investigating the compulsory acquisition of land in a city suburb for two schools, and believe these payments were fraudulent because the land in question was a public utility, so the government bought its own land.

Others listed for possible prosecution are NLC commissioners Tom Koyimbih, who chaired the land acquisition and compensation committee meeting that took the decision to "buy" the land, and Emma Muthoni Njogu, chair of the legal committee.

Others are Salome Munubi, the NLC director of Valuation and Taxation, and Patrick Kanyuira, the deputy chief State Counsel in the office of the Attorney-General.

