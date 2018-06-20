20 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 'Stay Off Politics On Economy'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency, Seth Kwame Acheampong has admonished former President John Dramani Mahama to better stay off talking about the economy.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP said he is advising him as a senior brother.

This advice comes in the wake of the former president's mockery of Vice President Dr Mahammudu Bawumia in a tweet over the week.

In the tweet, Ghana's fourth president in the Fourth Republic posted a video of Dr Bawumia lashing out at the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over the depreciation of the domestic currency, Cedi, to the US Dollar.

But Mr Acheampong appeared frustrated by former President Mahama's gesture, pointing out that the economy was brought to its knees in the last quarter of 2012, when he was president.

"Ghana overspent its budget by more than GH¢8 billion in the lead-up to the elections that year, has since not recovered, the current government has had to continue servicing some of the debts and loans incurred during that period.

But Mr Mahama's Campaign Coordinator in the 2016 elections, Kofi Adams, who was also a panelist on the programme, disagreed with him.

He said Dr Bawumia was considered a Bible and a Quran by the NPP family and became an authority on any issue on the economy.

Mr Adams, who is NDC's National Organiser, indicated that what former President Mahama sought to do on Twitter was a harmless posting of the old video, leaving Ghanaians to judge.

He recalled how the Minister of Finance had gone to Parliament earlier this year to tout the resilience of the economy under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

With the Cedi depreciating, Mr Adams insinuated, Ghanaians have to look at the government with the same lens as Dr Bawumia did, a matter of weak fundamentals. -3news.com

Ghana

6 in Court for Transporting Marijuana

Six people, including three teenagers, from Jasikan, in the Volta Region, who were hauling 767.079 grams of marijuana on… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.