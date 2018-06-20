Ghana: 6 in Court for Transporting Marijuana

Six people, including three teenagers, from Jasikan, in the Volta Region, who were hauling 767.079 grams of marijuana on a convoy of two tricycles and a vehicle, to Accra, appeared before the Ho Circuit Court last Wednesday.

Arafat Abu, 18, Yahaya Gibril, 25, Kondo Yao, 18, Bless Ansong, 17, Abubakar Suraj, 20, and MussaYaro, 20, all pleaded not guilty to possessing narcotic drug without authority.

The court presided over by Madam Priscilla Dikro was told that the dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana, had already been tested at the Police Forensic Laboratory in Accra, and confirmed to be marijuana.

Inspector Stephen Atidzon told the court that on November 13, last year, Yao and Ansong, the third and fourth accused, respectively, were nabbed at the Have police barrier, each riding a tricycle, carrying sacks of oranges with the dried leaves concealed among the fruits.

The prosecution said that upon interrogation, they pointed at a vehicle immediately behind them, and said that the stuff belonged to the occupants, and they were arrested.

Insp Atidzon said the accused had travelled with the narcotic substance from Jasikan through Hohoe and Have, heading towards Accra before they were intercepted by the police.

Although the court granted them bail, the accused could not meet the bail conditions, and they were escorted into prison custody.

Hearing continues on June 21.