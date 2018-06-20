Kenya: What Kenyans Thought of Kanze Dena's First State House Briefing

State House deputy spokesperson Kanze Dena on Wednesday held her first press briefing just weeks after her appointment.

The navy blue trouser suit clad former news anchor took to the podium and introduced the brief in eloquent Swahili that for a moment was a reminiscence of her news anchoring sessions.

Kanze said the government's war on corruption is still ongoing.

She also reminded Kenyans of the big four agenda, stating that updates on every progress made shall be shared in due course.

Online, Kenyans had a lot to say about Kanze's first State House briefing.

for the first time we have a woman addressing us from state house hongera @KanzeDena #KanzeInauguralBriefing #StateHouseBriefing

- #NdotchTheBrand (@ndotch18) June 20, 2018

For her first briefing, @KanzeDena

did great.#StateHouseBriefing

- Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) June 20, 2018

How is that possible when taxes are high, farmers are vanquished, industries have collapsed? 6 years later @KanzeDena you are telling us 'tunataka'? https://t.co/yqGn6LFJXN

- Eric (@amerix) June 20, 2018

As usual @KanzeDena will repeat the obvious:no stone will be left unturned,ooh mara tutapigana na ufisadi bila kuangalia kabila lako so on n so forth wakati hawa macartels wakikunywa pamoja na kamwana#StateHouseBriefing

- Akoko Tobiace (@AkokoAkelo) June 20, 2018

36 deplorables are making #StateHouseBriefing a one man show, it's not about @KanzeDena

, it's about Answers to the public about Mercury laced sugar, corruption, life style audit and why some are uncomfortable with it, bad budget, NYS looters who were left, Rai and his sugar..

- #AFRICAN (@TEAMNASA_KE) June 20, 2018

Kanze Dena has joined the lying squad. Very shameful https://t.co/Bb6K5iPciy

- T.E.T.E.M.E.K.O (@Tetemeko_) June 20, 2018

Kanze Dena giving that State House Briefing like a BOSS. So proud of you @KanzeDena Keep shining your light <3

- She walks in beauty (@shuhi) June 20, 2018

This position will kill the brand of @KanzeDena . You can't engage in intellectual dishonesty and survive. #StateHouseBriefing

- Rein (@Asamoh_) June 20, 2018

@KanzeDena never limited the number of questions she was being asked by fellow journalists .This is great ,she quite understands her job as the State House Deputy https://t.co/W2yLcMs1yK!#StateHouseBriefing

- Masisa Vincent (@ItsMasisah) June 20, 2018

The problem with @KanzeDena's job is that she have to give us the usual lies and pr we are used to like government creating jobs and we'll have to tell her off. #statehousebriefing

- The Other Guy (@david_odu) June 20, 2018