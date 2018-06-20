Nigeria: Nimasa Advocates Improved Welfare for Dockworkers

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has restated its commitment to the welfare of dock workers in the industry.

The Chairman, National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC), who is also the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, NIMASA Gambo Ahmed, during a meeting with employers and labour unions in Lagos noted that the initiative was with a view to use the tool of constant engagement to ensure that the dock workers' get better living conditions in line with International Labour laws.

Gambo urged the operators to bear in mind that the welfare of the dock workers will impact a lot on the ports industry and also in turn the entire economy, hence the need to ensure that they are properly catered for. "When the welfare of the dockworkers' are put into proper perspective, we have a healthy maritime sector, thereby leading to the actualization of a robust economy", the Chairman stated.

Director, Maritime Labour Services, NIMASA, Ibrahim Jibril who also corroborated the stance of the Chairman of the NJIC, and said that the new agreement will demonstrate the Agency's commitment, which is in line with the theme of the 107th International Conference held in Geneva viz; "A future with Decent Work and also building a future for the Dock Labour Industry".

He also assured them that the Agency has also put in place all necessary machineries towards ensuring a successful exercise in line with the provisions of the existing agreement and the demand for its review.

The Chairman, Ports Consultative Council (PCC), Otunba Kunle Folarin who represented the Seaports Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) commended NIMASA for its role in maintaining the already existing peace in the ports industry and expressed optimism that the negotiation will yield positive results as all parties involved will work as a team and ensure that no dock worker is short-changed.

Other stakeholders at the meeting were the President General of the Maritime Workers' Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Adewale Adeyanju and the President of the National Association of Stevedoring Companies (NASC), Mr. Bolaji Sunmola who unanimously agreed that they will all work harmoniously to sustain the peace in the industry. They also used the opportunity to assure NIMASA of their continuous support.

The NJIC is the body responsible for negotiating and reviewing of minimum standards for dock labour, which successfully reviewed the last Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that lapsed on 31st May, 2018. The CBA is subject to review every two years.

The regulation of dock labour minimum standards is the statutory responsibility of the Agency as enshrined in the Act, Section 27 (1) sub-sect (b) of the NIMASA Act.