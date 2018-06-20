20 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mobile Money Firm Bags Iso9001 Certification

Fets Limited, Nigeria's mobile money transfer company, yesterday, said it has secured the International Standards Organisations (ISO) 9001 quality certificate.

The feat is the first for a Nigerian mobile money company to secure prestigious ISO9001 quality standard based on quality management principles, strong customer focus and continual improvement

The certificate is overseen in Nigeria by the Nigerian Standards Council and is issued to companies, which, among other requirements, need to demonstrate strong customer focus and a commitment to continual improvement.

Commenting on certification, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Omotade Odunowo, said: "The team at Fets has been working since September 2017, to secure this important certificate. It shows that we have a strong commitment to excellence in mobile money services. This ISO9001 is an endorsement of the products and procedures we have implemented over the years."

The ISO9001 continues a string of "firsts" for Fets, after introducing in 2017, a mobile app in five of the main languages used in Nigeria- English, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba, as well as being the first mobile payment company to sponsor Lagos Fashion Week.

"In receiving this certificate we are particularly proud of the fact that the fets mobile money platform was built by Nigerian IT experts. We had an unwavering belief that our programmers can build a world-class product, and ISO9001 proves we were right.

"We are looking forward to continuous improvement in serving our customers and securing our reputation for excellence in mobile money," she added.

