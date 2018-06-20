Kenya: 2 Police Officers Charged Over Loss of a Firearm in Taita Taveta

Two Administration Police officers have been arraigned at Voi Law Courts for loss of a firearm and 20 rounds of ammunition.

The court heard that Oliver Nyange and Collins Gideon attached to Mwambirwa AP camp in Taita Taveta County stole a G3 riffle on June 7, 2018.

Mr Nyange was also charged with a second count of negligence which led to the loss of the gun.

The officers denied the charges on Wednesday efore Resident Magistrate Bernard Onkwoba.

The court released the officers on Sh100,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh60,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on July 4 and be heard on July 27.

Magistrate Onkwoba directed that he accused be issued with charge sheets and witness statements.