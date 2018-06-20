20 June 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Bank Windhoek Open for Business in Okahao

Windhoek — Bank Windhoek confirmed the opening of its Okahao Branch this week, located at Chicco Building on the main road.

The new branch is a sub-branch of the Oshakati Branch, in the Omusati Region.

Bank Windhoek's Okahao branch expands the bank's network of branches and agencies to serve the residents of Okahao and surrounding settlements. This is the bank's 10th branch in the far northern region, and its 55th branch in ther country.

"Being a uniquely Namibian bank, we identified Okahao as an ideal location where banking services are required. The new branch will have a full staff complement to serve Okahao clients," said Aloysius Garoëb, Bank Windhoek's Regional Manager for the far northern region.

"With them they bring a wealth of experience and are dedicated to Bank Windhoek's vision and values."

"The opening of Bank Windhoek Okahao, reaffirms our commitment to bring banking to the people and improve access to banking in the rural areas," said Garoëb.

"By keeping our roots firmly grounded in what we know best - our country and its people - our commitment towards building relationships within the communities we operate in, remains a key focus of our organisation and tangible through various socio-economic and consumer education initiatives. We look forward to also become involved in the local community of Okahao," Garoëb concluded.

