20 June 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Environment Ministry Looks to Rid National Parks of Plastics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Natasha Jacha

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism announced this week it will develop, implement and enforce a set of new regulations to restrict or even ban the use of plastic bags in Namibia's national parks. This comes after ministry officials have finally noticed what a major source of pollution plastic bags have become, especially where there are settlements in promulgated conservation areas.

The statement came from the ministry in response to the issue of plastic pollution in national parks for which the ministry confirmed that an amendment to the Regulation relating to the Nature Conservation Ordinance, 1974 (4 of 1875), was approved and gazetted in 2017.

The Ministry of Environment spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda in a statement said that the regulations are not yet being implemented as the ministry is still putting measures and systems in place before full implementation.

According to Muyunda such systems and measures include among others, the provision of waste/plastics disposal bins and proper signage at each park entry gate to inform visitors, residents and tourists accordingly. Such modalities and an implementation plan will be communicated by the ministry very soon.

"The intention is to ensure parks are clean and free of plastic bags considering their harmful nature to our wildlife and the environment. As the line ministry it is our view that all types of litter negatively affect the pristine nature of the environment," he added.

According to Muyunda plastic bags warrant particular attention and regulatory measures to curb their use.

"This is mainly because of their prevalence, visibility, durability and the harmful effects they have on our wildlife, humans, livestock, aquatic life and the broader environment," he added.

Namibia

HIV/AIDS Deaths Drop From 10 000 to 4 000

FIGURES released by the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief have revealed that the number of people… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.